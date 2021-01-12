Kansas City police searching for woman charged with murder in August fatal shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who was charged in a shooting that took place in August and left one woman dead and another person wounded in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department on Tuesday released photographs of 45-year-old Kashawn Roper, who was charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 23 killing of Jazmyn Henrion, 23.

That day, the victims arrived at a hospital about 3:30 a.m. with two or three other people, according to police. The people in the car reported they were in the area of 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue when the shooting occurred.

A warrant for Roper’s arrest was issued in September, according to court documents. She was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon.

Anyone with information about Roper’s whereabouts was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Henrion, according to FOX4 News, was a mother of three young children.

Police are trying to locate 45-year-old Kashawn Roper. She has been charged with murder in the Aug. 23 homicide of Jazmyn Henrion. If you know where she is, call 816-474-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/RMkQtXe1y3 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 12, 2021

