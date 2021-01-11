Person in custody after Bates County Sheriff’s Office receives ‘ambush’ threat

On person was taken into custody Monday after the Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a threat about shooting law enforcement in an ambush.

An individual made a threat that someone was going to shoot members of law enforcement “as they exited the office,” the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the agency had asked people to stay away from its office in Butler, which is about 65 miles south of downtown Kansas City and had been closed.

Later, the sheriff’s office said one person was taken into custody. That person has not been identified publicly.

In another instance a week prior, a Kansas City man fired a rifle outside the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit, causing troopers to shoot him, sending him to the hospital, according to investigators.