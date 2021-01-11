Ahead of execution, Lisa Montgomery’s sister begs for mercy, others long for ‘finality’

If her death sentence is carried out, Lisa Montgomery will be taken to the federal government’s execution chamber in Indiana, where she will be strapped to a gurney as executioners search for a vein to inject the lethal drug. Her skin will turn a pale gray, and then blue and purple before she is pronounced dead.

“And there will be no way of anyone knowing whether she felt any of it or not,” said one of her lawyers, Kelley Henry.

For some in Skidmore, Missouri, where Montgomery in 2004 killed a pregnant 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett, and kidnapped her baby by cutting it from her womb, the execution will offer a conclusion to a dark chapter of the small town’s history.

“They are [ready] for an end to this madness,” the city’s clerk, Meagan Morrow, who graduated from high school with Stinnett, said of Skidmore residents. “I hope Lisa gets everything she deserves.”

For others, including Montgomery’s sister, Diane Mattingly, the execution would mark a devastating end to Montgomery’s traumatic life, which was scarred by childhood abuse, incest and gang rapes.

“All these people have failed her over and over and over again,” Mattingly said of institutions and agencies that should have protected Montgomery. “And me as the big sister, I am going to stand up for her until the bitter end.”

In November, Montgomery’s original execution date was delayed after her lawyers contracted COVID-19 while visiting her in prison, which sparked a complicated string of litigation.

A federal judge said last month that the government acted illegally when it reset Montgomery’s execution date for Tuesday during a stay of execution that was granted while her lawyers filed for clemency.

But on New Year’s Day, a federal appeals court disagreed with the judge and cleared the way for the Trump administration — which has carried out an unprecedented streak of executions — to kill Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row.

Meaghan VerGow, an attorney for Montgomery, said her team will ask for the full appeals court to reconsider and said Montgomery should not be executed Jan. 12. She called the government’s efforts to end Montgomery’s life “relentless.”

“Given everything we know about Lisa Montgomery’s mental illness, her lifetime of horrific torture and trauma, and the many people in positions of authority who could have intervened to save her but never did,” VerGow said, “there can be no principled reason to carry out her execution.”

An ‘unspeakable’ crime

By the time Montgomery, 36, drove the more than 160 miles to Skidmore from her home in Melvern, Kansas, she had claimed several times to be pregnant — despite undergoing sterilization surgery in 1990, which her lawyers say her mother pressured her into.

Using a fake name online, Montgomery, who needed a baby to back up her pregnancy claims, arranged to purchase a puppy from Stinnett at her home Dec. 16, 2004, according to trial testimony. They had a brief history through their mutual involvement breeding rat-terrier dogs.

Once inside Stinnett’s home, Montgomery strangled her and performed a crude cesarean section with a kitchen knife. Stinnett was eight months pregnant. By the time police arrived, Montgomery and the baby were gone.

Bobbi Jo Stinnett in an undated photo provided by Nodaway-Holt High School. Stinnett, 23, an eight-months-pregrant factory worker was found slain in her Missouri home Thursday, Dec. 16, 2004.

As national news reporters swarmed Skidmore, residents in the city of fewer than 300 people were shocked. One of Stinnett’s neighbors told a Star reporter that her quiet street had witnessed evil; it left her thinking she would never feel safe again.

The killing, especially of a caring woman who adored animals, was “just absolutely unspeakable,” recalled Morrow, the city clerk.

“You could think of 100 other people that might cross paths with a murderer, but not Bobbie,” she said.

Examining Stinnett’s emails led investigators to a farmhouse in the 32400 block of South Adams Road in Melvern. There, they found Montgomery cradling Stinnett’s child in her arms as an Amber Alert flashed across a television screen.

At first, Montgomery denied any involvement. But during an interview with investigators, Don Fritz, a Cameron police detective, slid his chair up against hers. She laid her hand in his.

“Lisa, we need to get to the bottom of this,” Fritz told her.

He could see blood under Montgomery’s fingernails. She dropped her head, Fritz recalled.

“You got the right baby,” Montgomery said.

When they found the child, doctors were surprised by her condition; one called her a “miracle.” Residents in northwest Missouri say the girl, Victoria Jo, now 16, is just as beautiful as her mother was.

As prosecutors prepared to try Montgomery, support for the Stinnetts poured in from across the world. People called them from Australia, Africa and Europe, The Star reported.

A federal public defender from Blue Springs, Henry was visiting her parents at the time in the Kansas City area for one of her sons’ fourth birthdays. She read about the case and thought it would go to Judy Clarke, who The New Yorker described as possibly the “best death-penalty lawyer in America.” Montgomery, she recalled thinking, would be spared the death penalty.

But Clarke, one of the few people Montgomery had come to trust, was removed from the case when her other lawyers said “friction” developed between them. Montgomery then found herself represented by a defense team consisting of men. They were “ill-equipped” to explain to the jury why her history of sexual abuse and complex trauma mattered, Montgomery’s current lawyers said.

Montgomery was willing to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison without parole, but the U.S. Department of Justice under President George W. Bush pushed for the death penalty.

Near the end of a weeks-long trial in 2007 — during which prosecutors described Montgomery as a scheming manipulator who murdered a woman unable to defend herself — an assistant U.S. attorney, Matt Whitworth, urged jurors to think about Victoria Jo.

“Every time she has a birthday, it will also be the anniversary of the slaughter of her mother,” Whitworth said at the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City. “Every year. For the rest of her life.”

Montgomery was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death. Jurors unanimously voted for death.

The verdict was the outcome Stinnett’s mother, Becky Harper, said the family wanted.

“This case has finally come to a close,” Harper said at the time, “but we will never stop missing Bobbie Jo.”

Attempts to reach Harper and Bobbie Jo’s husband, Zeb Stinnett, by phone in December were not successful.

‘Unthinkable’ childhood abuse

Mattingly hadn’t heard from Montgomery in decades when she received a call in 2006 from her attorneys. Her joy at having finally found her baby sister was crushed when she learned about the murder.

When she was 8, child protective services removed Mattingly from the abusive home she and Montgomery shared. Montgomery, who was 4, was left behind.

Montgomery’s mother, Judy Shaughnessy, married Mattingly’s father and was cruel to both girls. She forced Mattingly to eat raw onions and made her strip naked before locking her out of the house. She would hit them with whatever was in hand.

Lisa Montgomery can be seen in this undated photograph as a young girl. Courtesy of attorneys for Lisa Montgomery

Mattingly took it upon herself to protect her half sister. When Shaughnessy had men over and fights broke out, she ushered Montgomery out of the room. Once, with no way out, she placed Montgomery behind her and backed into a corner.

At the time, Mattingly did not know why she was removed from the home. She thought social workers knew she was being raped by one of her mother’s male friends, within reach of where her sister slept. She thought they were being saved.

“I thought they knew how horrible Judy was to us,” she told The Star.

In reality, authorities took Mattingly away after learning Shaughnessy had divorced her father and no longer had parental rights to the older girl. Shaughnessy has since died.

Montgomery, her sister said, was repeatedly failed: by the deputy sheriff who was told of her abuse; by the judge who was aware she was being molested; by her trial attorneys, who did not ask Mattingly about her own assaults when she took the stand.

Even school administrators, who suspected abuse as Montgomery’s grades declined, did nothing, her attorneys said.

In their petition for clemency, Montgomery’s attorneys told President Trump that had just one person intervened, “all of this could have been avoided.”

To this day, Mattingly guilts herself for not speaking up sooner. Montgomery might have also been saved, she thinks. Mattingly considers herself bruised from her trauma: she still can’t be in small rooms with men or eat onions. When her former husband used to grab her by the shoulders, she would scream and hit him in the chest. It was an involuntary response.

Her sister, she would later learn, suffered far longer. It shattered her.

Elizabeth Vermilyea, a consultant who specializes in treating and supporting traumatic stress survivors, said Montgomery’s overwhelming trauma and lack of support would have created an environment that harmed the development of her personality. It would have caused her to live in a chronic fight or flight mode with underdeveloped self-control impulses, she said.

“(Stinnett’s) victimization can be traced completely to Montgomery’s victimization,” Vermilyea said. “The end result was a dead woman and a kidnapped infant.”

In focusing on the heinousness of Montgomery’s crime, Vermilyea said, society ignores its own failings that led her there. Executing Montgomery, she said, would be state sanctioned retribution — not justice.

In adulthood, Montgomery was forced to marry her stepbrother when she was 18, her attorneys said. He continued to brutalize and rape her, which he videotaped, her lawyers said. Montgomery’s brother once accidentally watched it on a home video.

It was “like a scene out of a horror movie,” he said.

Days before Stinnett was killed, that stepbrother filed for custody of two of Montgomery’s children and threatened to expose her lies about being pregnant. It pushed her “over the brink,” according to her appeals.

Henry, who has now represented death-row inmates for more than 20 years, first met Montgomery in 2012. It didn’t take long for her to realize Montgomery was one of the most mentally ill clients she would ever work with. That same year, Montgomery tried to die by suicide, swallowing 70 Tylenol.

At trial, Montgomery could not describe her childhood horrors to her defense team that consisted of male attorneys, Henry said. She called it a known fact Montgomery was raped by her alcoholic stepfather, but that “was just the tip of the iceberg.”

It was the summer of 2016 when Henry, among a team of attorneys trying to save Montgomery’s life, learned she had been gang raped. The disclosure came from a cousin Henry interviewed in a booth at a truck stop in Topeka, Kansas.

Montgomery’s mother would tell her, “We have to pay the gas bill, so you have to sleep with ‘Uncle Shorty,’” Henry said. Montgomery was raped by three or four men at a time, her attorneys learned. She was urinated on “like she was trash.”

“That sort of abuse is just unthinkable,” Henry said.

When Henry approached Montgomery about the abuse — evidence the jury who sentenced her to die never heard — Montgomery told her the worst part was that her mother made her do it.

“This is a woman who I have come to know and love,” said Henry, recalling how Montgomery made her sons blankets, which they took to college. “She is like everybody: a complex person.”

Anyone following Montgomery’s story, Vermilyea added, needs to ask themselves what they’re doing to help vulnerable children.

“In the absence of being able to do that, we have to confront what should be a huge moral gut check in this execution,” she said. “If we just accept the retribution without doing that work ourselves, we’re the mob. We’re the screaming crowd, watching the public hanging and getting a vicarious thrill from it.”

Now 52, Montgomery, who has been diagnosed with complex post traumatic stress and bipolar disorders, regularly dissociates from the world around her, according to her appeals. On 24-hour suicide watch, she at times struggles to grasp what is real.

As the execution date nears, Mattingly still holds out hope that her sister’s life will be spared. Trump has said he supports victims of domestic violence. This is an opportunity for him to prove it, she said.

“Let her live her life out in jail,” Mattingly said. “I’m begging as a sister, but more importantly, as a survivor.”

A rare execution

When the Justice Department in October announced it had scheduled Montgomery’s execution, Skidmore residents thought, “Finally,” Morrow said.

Those in the small northwest Missouri town are supportive of the execution and hope it will bring some peace to Stinnett’s relatives, the city clerk said. That bears true in the comments under a recent Facebook post by Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, who assisted in the investigation.

“I’m not a proponent of the death penalty,” one person wrote. “But this one leaves no doubt.”

Strong, who did not return calls to his office, told the St. Joseph News-Press the execution would be “a finality” for him.

Fritz, who along with Strong elicited the confession from Montgomery, told The Star he would like to see the case “put to rest.” While Montgomery’s supporters frame her as “insane,” he said, the evidence suggested she thoroughly planned the murder.

If Montgomery is executed, Fritz said he and Strong plan to attend.

“It’s drug on way too long, as far as I’m concerned,” said Fritz, who called the killing “a lot more horrendous” than other homicides he investigated. “It’s just one of the things you’ll never forget.”

Calls for justice out of the region have gotten louder as Montgomery’s execution date nears. Residents in Nodaway County have taken to Facebook to use the hashtag “Justice for Bobbie Jo.” One person posted advice on how to contact the Office of the Pardon Attorney to express support for the execution.

On Dec. 8, when Montgomery was initially set to die, about 25 residents gathered to support Stinnett’s loved ones for a candlelit vigil at Memorial Park in Skidmore. Nearby stands a 7-foot-tall brick memorial for Stinnett.

The group sang “This Little Light of Mine,” and “Amazing Grace,” the Maryville Forum reported.

Jena Baumli, a childhood friend of Stinnett’s, was among the assembled. Baumli recalled playing with Stinnett outside at the park and inside on Nintendo. Stinnett loved horses, she remembered, and was always smiling.

She does not believe prison is enough of a punishment for Montgomery, Baumli said.

“She still gets to see her family. She still gets three meals a day,” Baumli said. “The only place we have to see Bobbie Jo is her grave. And she didn’t even get to know her daughter that she fought so hard to try to protect in her last moments of her life.”

Baumli said she has never read about Montgomery apologizing for the murder, which has made it hard for her to see so much media attention focused on Montgomery.

“Honestly, we’re tired of hearing about Lisa,” she said.

There is talk of some residents traveling to Terre Haute, Indiana, if the execution occurs. Outside the high-security prison, they’ll hold signs displaying pictures of Stinnett and call for justice, Baumli said.

If the execution happens, Montgomery could be one of the last inmates put to death under Trump, whose administration has executed 10 inmates since July, when it reinstated the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. That’s despite waning public support for the death penalty.

Lisa Montgomery was photographed Dec. 17, 2004, after she confessed in the case, according to Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office

In November, a coalition of more than 1,000 supporters — including former prosecutors, anti-sex trafficking and anti-domestic violence groups, child advocates and mental health groups — urged Trump to stop the execution.

Among the growing chorus of those calling for Montgomery to be spared is actress Scarlett Johansson. In an ACLU video, she said Trump could protect Montgomery’s children and grandchildren from more pain and send a message that childhood rape and trafficking victims are “more than their trauma.”

The only woman among 52 prisoners on federal death row, Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in 67 years. The federal government last executed a woman in 1953. Bonnie Heady, along with Carl Hall, was put to death for kidnapping a 6-year-old Kansas City boy, who was fatally shot in Johnson County and buried in St. Joseph.

Executing women is rare. Experts say they are less likely to commit heinous crimes that could carry capital charges. Women make up less than 2% of death row inmates. Only 16 of the 1,529 people executed since 1976 in the U.S. were women.

And in Montgomery’s case, of the at least 14 other women across the U.S. who have carried out fetal abductions, she is the only one condemned to die, according to one of her appeals that argued her death sentence was disproportionate. Most prosecutors, Montgomery’s lawyers say, understand those crimes are the result of trauma and mental illness.

Montgomery’s execution would also be among the first carried out during a lame-duck presidency in more than 130 years, since outgoing presidents usually defer to the incoming administration. President-elect Joe Biden, whose inauguration is next week, has voiced opposition to the death penalty.

More over, the execution would come weeks after the Justice Department disclosed that members of the execution team had tested positive for COVID-19. As did an executed man’s spiritual adviser.

“There’s so much here that makes me question the wisdom of continuing to have this unprecedented streak of executions in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Ngozi Ndulue, senior director of research and special projects at the non-partisan Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C.

While many death-row inmates also have histories of mental illness or child neglect, Ndulue said, Montgomery’s decades of abuse was more extreme than most. She called it “nightmarish.”

“It’s hard to even read descriptions of the life that she lived,” Ndulue said.

Most states halted executions over COVID-19 concerns. There have been just two state executions carried out since the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic: one in Texas, and the other of Walter Barton, who maintained his innocence, in Missouri.

It meant for the first time in U.S. history, the federal government in 2020 executed more prisoners in a year than all of the states combined.