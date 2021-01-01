After marking 2020 as deadliest year ever, Kansas City records first homicide of 2021

Kansas City Police say they have already recorded the city’s first homicide of 2021.

That comes on the heels of 2020, the deadliest year ever in Kansas City with 180 recorded homicides.

Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers were called to Interstate 435 and Truman Road shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. They found a woman in her 40s who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition overnight. Police were notified she had died Friday morning, Becchina said, making her death the first homicide of 2021.

Investigators processed a crime scene on Truman Road Thursday evening, he said.

Police have not released the victim’s name. And detectives have no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

Becchina said there is a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.