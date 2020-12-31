Police searching for missing Independence man, who has diminished mental capacity

Independence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for about a week.

Ryan M. Strup, 22, has not been seen since he left his house on the night of Christmas Eve in the 1600 block of South Claremont Avenue and started walking south, according to the Independence Police Department.

Strup has a diminished mental capacity stemming from a traumatic brain injury, police said. His family is worried about his welfare.

Police described Strup as standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a white Mizzou pullover jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Strup’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 816-836-3600.