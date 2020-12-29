Two men accused of repeatedly raping Uber driver at Lee’s Summit hotel over weekend

Two men are accused of raping an Uber driver at a hotel in Lee’s Summit over the weekend, according to court records.

Ruslanas Kupratas, 46, and Oleksandr Isakov, 30, are both charged with first degree rape and two counts of first degree sodomy, according to a probable cause statement.

At about 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Lee’s Summit police were called to the Comfort Inn hotel on NE Ralph Powell Road on a possible sexual assault.

A man had called 911 saying a female friend of his texted the word “help” to him just after 1:45 a.m., court records show. He received a second text about 25 minutes later which read, “they don’t know I have a phone.” He texted his friend to ask if she was hurt or had been kidnapped, but she never replied.

Officers checked the woman’s home, but neither she nor her car were there. Police then asked her phone company to “ping” her location which showed she was in the parking lot of the Price Chopper on NE Woods Chapel Road, according to the probable cause statement.

There, the woman told police she’d been sexually assaulted in a hotel by two strangers.

The victim, an Uber driver, had been directed to a hotel where she picked up the two men at 10 p.m. Saturday. She drove them to Pina Wine and Spirits where they purchased vodka. Then she drove them back to the hotel as part of the Uber service. On the way back, she noticed they were speaking another language that sounded like Russian, records show.

When she arrived at the hotel, the men blocked her car to prevent her from leaving, according to charging documents. Then they demanded she come into the hotel with them.

Once in the room, the men made her drink at least three glasses of vodka in a short period of time, the woman told police. One of the men pulled her onto the bed and started taking her clothes off. He then raped her as the other man videotaped the assault, court records show.

The man who recorded the rape then took the woman to the bathroom where he also sexually assaulted her, she told police. This continued, as both men continued to sexually assault her, court records show. At one point during the assault, they video-chatted with a third man on the phone, the victim told police.

The men also slapped the woman and held down her wrists, keeping her from leaving, charging documents show.

Later, once one of the men was asleep, the woman found her phone and texted her friend. When the other man went into the bathroom, she fled the hotel room, court records show. The man in the bathroom chased after her, but she was able to flee to her car and meet police in the grocery store parking lot.

The woman told police she had never seen the men before and didn’t know their names. At one point, she said they told her they were taking her to Florida with them in the morning.

Police said the woman was visibly in pain when they interviewed her, noting that her body was bruised.

The victim told police she left a couple items of clothing in the hotel room when she fled. When officer executed a search warrant of the hotel room they found the missing clothing she described. They also found clumps of her hair on the beds and in the bathroom, charging documents show.

Isakov in an interview with police denied assaulting the woman, claiming the sex was consensual. He told police he lives in Brooklyn, New York, and works for a moving company.

Kupratas in his interview with police told them that Isakov, his friend, had sex with the woman first. Kupratas said he is married with children and doesn’t believe he hurt the woman, though he said he also had sex with her, according to charging documents.

Though he doesn’t have a criminal record in America, Kupratas told police he was once arrested in Lithuania for stealing gold.

Both men are being held at the Jackson County detention center.