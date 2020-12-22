Johnson County district attorney charges 33-year-old man in shooting of KCK officer

A 33-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in last week’s shooting of a police officer, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Tuesday.

Jesse James Flaugher was charged with attempted capital murder and firearm possession by a felon in Johnson County District Court, according to Howe.

Flaugher was arrested in rural Miami County on Monday, according to a news release from the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, which is handling the investigation.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Police said the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officer followed a hit and run suspect near West 47th and Conser streets in Overland Park. That’s where Flaugher allegedly began shooting at the officer and the officer returned fire.

The officer was shot in the arm, taken to the hospital and later released.

Flaugher fled the scene, police said. The car he was in was later recovered near 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Flaugher’s bond is set at $1 million, according to Howe. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information can call Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

