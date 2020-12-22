Audio: KCPD union leader allegedly threatened tow company owner in phone call

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday released an audio recording that allegedly captures the president of the Kansas City police union threatening the owner of a tow company if he did not release a car belonging to the union official’s relatives.

The release of the audio came as prosecutors dropped 31 forgery charges against the owner, Allen T. Bloodworth. The charges had come after an investigation launched in February 2017 into suspicious towing practices connected to his company, Private Party Impound.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said they received a partial recording of a phone call between Bloodworth and Sgt. Brad Lemon, president of of the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police. During the conversation, Lemon allegedly threatened Bloodworth with police action if he did not release a car for one of Lemon’s family members.

“Mr. Lemon’s words, invoked in the name of KCPD and the Fraternal Order of Police, combined with his documented receipt of information regarding Defendant, undermines the integrity of the investigation, exposes all officers in this case to accusations of substantial partiality, and negatively impacts the credibility of the State’s evidence and the testimony of its primary witness,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in its court filing.

According to prosecutors, Bloodworth had apparently towed the relative’s car and told Lemon that the car could only be released to the registered owner or someone designated by the owner.

Lemon’s family member was not the registered owner and provided no proof of the required designation. Lemon wanted the car released anyway.

Bloodworth refused.

Lemon, who identified himself as a member of the Kansas City Police Department and police union president, mentioned Bloodworth’s past criminal investigation and said, “it’s game on... we’ll start the same routine with you then,” according to prosecutors.

“The clear implication was that, if the Defendant refused to give Mr. Lemon the car, Mr. Lemon would use his influence in the police department and union to bring law enforcement action against the Defendant,” prosecutors said in their court filing.

Prosecutors said they had also learned from a June 15, 2019 email that it appeared Lemon had spoken to at least one other police officer about Bloodworth.

Dan Ross, a defense attorney who represented Bloodworth, said the prosecutor’s office acted appropriately in dropping the charges.

“My office provided information to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office showing that the KCPD investigation of my client was based upon improper personal motivations of a highly placed Kansas City police department official,” Ross said.

“With that information the prosecutor’s office did the right thing in this incidence.”

A spokeswoman for the police union could not immediately be reached for comment.

Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City police spokesman, said the department was made aware Tuesday that the charges against Bloodworth would be dropped.

“This has been attributed in part to an interaction with one of our employees,” Jackson said. “This matter will be investigated in compliance with our current policies and procedures.”

In recent months, the police union has clashed with Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lemon has criticized Baker for seeking criminal charges against police officers accused in the fatal shootings of civilians and excessive force cases.

In June, prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment against Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere, charging him with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

In social media postings, Lemon has attacked Baker, calling her “another self-centered politician.”