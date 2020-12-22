Man killed in shooting Monday evening identified by Kansas City, Kansas, police

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department on Tuesday released the name of the man killed in a Monday evening shooting.

He was identified as 58-year-old Gregory Stallings, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded to the 2500 block of North 18th Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday where they found Stallings dead as the result of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP