Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Independence; driver arrested

A bicyclist was in critically condition at a hospital Tuesday after being struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Independence, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday along the westbound lanes of 23rd Street just west of Liberty Street, said Independence police Sgt. Steve Boles in the release.

A westbound Honda Civic collided with the bicyclist, who was also headed west on 23rd. The driver of the Civic allegedly left the crash scene. Police later found the driver and took the person into custody, Boles said.

The identity of the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was not released.

