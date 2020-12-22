Victim of fatal KC hit-and-run was left on side of the street for more than 48 hours

Police believe the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend had been lying on the side of the street for more than 48 hours before he was found.

Kansas City police released a collage of surveillance photos of the car they said is believed to have been involved in the deadly crash. They are asking for help identifying it.

The crash occurred just after midnight Friday morning near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue, police said.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes, left the roadway striking a pedestrian who was pronounced dead from their injuries,” police said on Twitter. “The vehicle may have damage to the rear.”

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes, left the roadway striking a pedestrian who was pronounced deceased from their injuries. The vehicle may have damage to the rear. If you have any information, please contact Detective White at 816-949-1524. pic.twitter.com/BUYKgk47n1 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) December 21, 2020

A person called police just after 9 a.m. Sunday saying there was body lying near the road in the area of East 45th Street and Cleaver II. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police began investigating his death as suspicious Sunday.

Based on the medical examiner’s report, the case was re-classified Monday as a fatality in a hit and run, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

Police believe the car might have damaged to the rear because the “vehicle spun out of control and struck the victim near the rear of the vehicle as it was spinning,” Becchina said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call a police detective at 816-949-1524 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).