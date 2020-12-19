Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Police release name of woman killed in Thursday night crash. One man was arrested

Kansas City police on Saturday released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night on Interstate 435.

Dominique Martin, 25, died at a hospital a few hours after the 11 p.m. crash on I-435 near Grandview Road.

A Hyundai sedan and a Pontiac sedan were heading east on I-435 when they collided, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The Pontiac, with two women inside, overturned at least once and both were ejected. They were taken to the hospital where the woman driving later died.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and later arrested. Police said driver impairment was under investigation in the crash.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service