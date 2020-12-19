Police release name of woman killed in Thursday night crash. One man was arrested

Kansas City police on Saturday released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night on Interstate 435.

Dominique Martin, 25, died at a hospital a few hours after the 11 p.m. crash on I-435 near Grandview Road.

A Hyundai sedan and a Pontiac sedan were heading east on I-435 when they collided, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The Pontiac, with two women inside, overturned at least once and both were ejected. They were taken to the hospital where the woman driving later died.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and later arrested. Police said driver impairment was under investigation in the crash.

