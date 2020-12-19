Kansas City metro adds 784 COVID-19 cases and four deaths Saturday before Christmas

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded nearly 800 new cases and four new deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to numbers from area health agencies.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, added 784 cases of the coronavirus. There have been 1,214 deaths in the metro since the pandemic began, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City, after adding 200 cases, now reports 27,850 to date. The city added one new death for a total of 327.

Jackson County added 147 cases for a total of 21,404 and 206 deaths. Clay and Platte counties added 42 and 25 cases, respectively. In Clay County, 87 people have died and in Platte County, 19 have died.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County added 272 new cases for a total of 30,740. The county also recorded two additional deaths, bringing the total to 385.

Wyandotte County recorded 98 additional cases, raising the total to 13,266. It added one new death, for 190 deaths to date.

To date, Missouri has recorded 363,114 cases and 4,904 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

As of Friday, Kansas reported 200,426 cases and 2,341 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

