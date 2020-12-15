Female victim found dead in apartment after Lee’s Summit police respond to shooting

Lee’s Summit police are investigating a shooting after responding to a call early Tuesday morning where they found one female victim dead.

Emergency crews were called around 7 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of NE Howard Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a female victim dead inside the apartment. Police did not immediately provide additional information as to what wounds she sustained. Officers also found a male in the apartment who had suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were still processing the scene for evidence early Tuesday morning. Their initial investigation found that the incident was likely contained to the individuals inside the apartment. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

