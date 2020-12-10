SUV hits 2 people sitting at a Kansas City bus stop as 3-vehicle crash unfolds

Two people sitting at a bus stop were critically injured Wednesday during a three vehicle crash in Kansas City.

A Ford Edge was headed north on Blue Ridge Boulevard near East Sycamore Terrace at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a Dodge Charger came quickly up behind, hitting the back end of the Ford, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The driver of the Ford lost control of their SUV and drove into two people sitting at a bus stop on the southeast corner of the intersection of East 107th Street, Becchina said. The impact threw both pedestrians several feet.

Both individuals sitting at the bus stop were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Ford Edge continued skidding north before going off the right side of the road and hitting a BMW and a fence on the property of a 7-11 convenience store, Becchina said.

The driver of the Dodge wasn’t injured, police said. That individual is now under investigation for impairment.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Becchina said. The driver’s children, 16 and 3, were also in the Ford at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.