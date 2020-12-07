Motorists block downtown intersection in front of T-Mobile Center to perform ‘donuts’

Motorists Sunday were filmed blocking a busy intersection in downtown Kansas City as they preformed street racing stunts in front of the T-Mobile Center.

In a 15-second video that was posted on Twitter, two vehicles can be seen performing “donuts” in the middle of Grand Boulevard. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the vehicles in a circle while plumes of white smoke poured from their burning tires.

A Kansas City police spokesman said they were aware of the incident.

“We will intercede to the point of attempting to peacefully disburse the crowd, which we did in this instance.” said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

Becchina said the department does not track the numbers of reported street races or exhibitions of donuts, “so it’s hard to say if they are increasing. But we did see an increase in the beginning of covid of cars driving faster on the more open roads, that has continued still,” he said.

Last month, a Downtown resident captured on video other motorists, including a bus, having to swerve to avoid crashing into the cars performing the stunts. Several cars spun in circles, causing smoke to rise from their tires, the video showed.

The resident said police officers during the incident but the motorists drove away.

Becchina said there are municipal laws that target similar incidents that include “careless driving and exhibition of speed ordinances apply here,” he said. “We won’t chase cars for traffic offenses only if they run.”