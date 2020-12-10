Driver died after high-speed crash into a tree in south Kansas City

A driver died early Thursday when his car left the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into a large tree in south Kansas City, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. near East 115th Terrace and Oak Street, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, in an news release.

The driver of a black Nissan Altima was headed south on Oak at a “very high rate of speed” when he lost control and the car left the roadway, striking a curb and crashing into the tree, Becchina said.

Emergency crews extricated the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Becchina said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver’s death is Kansas City’s 97th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 71 fatalities by this time last year, Becchina said.