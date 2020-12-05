Crime
One man shot, killed in 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue in Independence, police say
A man was shot and killed in Independence on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Independence Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue about 3:22 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds in a home’s driveway. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are now looking for two people who left the scene in a white Chevrolet truck with U-Haul logos.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, call Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
