One man shot, killed in 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue in Independence, police say

A man was shot and killed in Independence on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Independence Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of South Oxford Avenue about 3:22 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds in a home’s driveway. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for two people who left the scene in a white Chevrolet truck with U-Haul logos.

The investigation is ongoing.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, call Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP