KCPD: 1 person critically injured in shooting near East 26th Street, Cleveland Avenue

One person is in critical condition after they were shot Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.

Police responded just after 11:30 a.m. to East 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue where they found the victim lying on the front porch of a home with “an apparent gunshot wound to the head/neck,” Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove by in a gray or white car, fired shots at the victim and then fled the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

