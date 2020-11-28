Crime
KCPD: 1 person critically injured in shooting near East 26th Street, Cleveland Avenue
One person is in critical condition after they were shot Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.
Police responded just after 11:30 a.m. to East 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue where they found the victim lying on the front porch of a home with “an apparent gunshot wound to the head/neck,” Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said in a statement.
Witnesses told police the suspect drove by in a gray or white car, fired shots at the victim and then fled the scene.
No suspect information was available.
