It was ramen, not porridge, for this Kansas City, Kansas, ‘Goldilocks’ burglar

Police are investigating a crime in Kansas City, Kansas, that is eerily similar to the fairy tale “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

Instead of porridge being eaten, though, it was ramen.

Officers responded to a reported aggravated burglary about 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4400 block of Booth in the Rosedale community, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said on Twitter.

The victim told officers that he came home and found the suspect inside. The burglary suspect allegedly was wearing the victim’s clothing, had made a sandwich, cooked some food and ate the victim’s ramen, according to police.

While investigating the burglary, officers discovered that the suspect had disabled the electronic locks on the home. Officers also found the suspect “sound asleep” in the victim’s bed.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident and booked him into the Wyandotte County jail.

Crime scene investigators and detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER