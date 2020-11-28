Crime
It was ramen, not porridge, for this Kansas City, Kansas, ‘Goldilocks’ burglar
Police are investigating a crime in Kansas City, Kansas, that is eerily similar to the fairy tale “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”
Instead of porridge being eaten, though, it was ramen.
Officers responded to a reported aggravated burglary about 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4400 block of Booth in the Rosedale community, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said on Twitter.
The victim told officers that he came home and found the suspect inside. The burglary suspect allegedly was wearing the victim’s clothing, had made a sandwich, cooked some food and ate the victim’s ramen, according to police.
While investigating the burglary, officers discovered that the suspect had disabled the electronic locks on the home. Officers also found the suspect “sound asleep” in the victim’s bed.
Police took the suspect into custody without incident and booked him into the Wyandotte County jail.
Crime scene investigators and detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
