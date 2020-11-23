Kansas man faces federal indictment for racial slurs, threats made toward Black minor

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas has indicted a man for shouting racial slurs and threatening a Black male juvenile because he was living in a home in Paola, Kansas, according to federal prosecutors.

Colton Donner, 25, of Paola is accused of shouting racial slurs and brandishing a knife at the victim on Sept. 11, 2019, according to the federal indictment.

According to court records, Donner allegedly yelled at the victim while holding a knife, “that Paola was a ‘white’ town.”

Donner was also charged with unlawfully possessing a .44-caliber revolver while being a convicted felony.

“Our office will protect the federal rights of all people, regardless of race, to live peacefully in Paola or anywhere else in Kansas,” U.S. Attorney for the district of Kansas Stephen McAllister said in a press release. “Freedom of speech does not give anyone license to wield a weapon and threaten others because of race. Racial intimidation must have no place in America and cannot be tolerated or ignored.”