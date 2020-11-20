Man found shot and killed inside home on Indiana Avenue in Kansas City

A man was found shot and killed inside a home Friday in the 5700 block of Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.

Police were called to the shooting shortly after 11 a.m., according to Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

They found a man shot inside a home. Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene. No other details were immediately available, Drake said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

