Man charged with assault in Independence shooting that injured 9-year-old girl

A Northland man was charged Monday in a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl.

Steven G. Abernathy, 33, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Independence Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:53 p.m. Friday.

The victim’s mother told police she was at a Quik Trip with her two children and her boyfriend when they saw two people in an SUV that they had an “ongoing feud” with. The SUV began following them and shot into her boyfriend’s car, court documents said.

The boyfriend dropped them off at a Walmart where Kansas City police found the 9-year-old with injuries to her colon and pelvis.

On Sunday, police identified Ronald R. Wessley, 28, and Hope L. Williams, 23, as persons of interest.

The two came forward, alleging that Abernathy was the sole shooter, court documents said.

He turned himself in and declined to be interviewed by police.