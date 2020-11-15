‘Armed and dangerous’: Independence police name persons of interest in girl’s shooting

A 5-year-old child was shot in a rolling gun battle near U.S. 40 Highway and South Sterling Avenue in Independence Friday night. Independence Police Department

Police have released the names of two persons of interest in a rolling gun battle that injured a 9-year-old girl Friday in Independence.

According to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department, Ronald R. Wessley, 28, and Hope L. Williams, 23, both of Kansas City, were last seen in a black Dodge Durango with a Missouri license plate number RE6K8K.

Police did not know the names of the two other men in the Durango.

“All subjects are considered armed and dangerous,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Wessley and Williams have a history in Hawthorne Place Apartments, as well as the 39th St. business corridor.”

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, Independence police were called to U.S. 40 Highway and South Sterling Avenue because of shots fired, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Around the same time, the post said, Kansas City police called the department about a 9-year-old gunshot victim and her mother who were dropped off at a Walmart in Kansas City just south of the area where shots had been heard. Police later said they were dropped off by the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting.

It is believed the child was in a vehicle involved in the rolling gun battle when she was shot, police posted. She was brought to a hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released an update on her condition.

Anyone with any information about this case or the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477, Independence Police Department tips at 816-325-7777 or email tips@indepmo.org.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.