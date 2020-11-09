‘Be prepared’: Front to come through KC bringing cooler temps, wind and showers

A cold front will arrive Tuesday morning, bringing with it a drastic weather change, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“It’ll be bisecting the metro, so we’ll have a 20 degree spread in temperatures from the north side of Kansas City to the south side of Kansas City,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

The system will spread through the entire region with showers continuing until about lunchtime Tuesday.

It will feel 40 to 45 degrees colder than Monday.

“During the afternoon we’ll have strong west winds, temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees, and wind chill factors probably close to 30 for tomorrow afternoon so be prepared for all these changes,” said Lauria.

The high will reach the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, and another chance for rain will be possible Friday and Saturday.