KC couple face gun, drug charges after police find stolen weapons, police IDs in home

A boyfriend and girlfriend face federal gun and drug charges after federal agents found drugs and a cache of 19 firearms in their Kansas City home, according to court documents.

Investigators also found two police tasers, police identification and other law enforcement items stolen from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department in the couple’s home in the 800 block of Brighton Avenue, according to court documents.

Rusty W. Snow, 27, faces one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it and possession of firearms in the furtherance of drug trafficking. Robin A. Graham, 37, faces one count of being a felon in possession and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an investigation into drug trafficking in the Kansas City area.

In late October, U.S. Drug Enforcement agents and investigators used a confidential source to set up the purchase of two ounces of crystal meth from a drug dealer for $600 an ounce. After the purchase, agents used a field test and found that the substance was positive for the presence of meth, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, other agents followed the dealer to a home in the 800 block of Brighton Avenue, where he knocked on the door and was let inside. Agents noticed that the home had at least two surveillance cameras pointed toward the front of the house and street area. A possible third surveillance camera pointed directly at the front door, according to court documents.

A week later, investigators had the confidential source make arrangements to buy two more ounces of crystal meth for $1,200. While negotiating, the confidential source told the dealer to acquire a sample of a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. The dealer agreed, court documents said.

Investigators observed the dealer drive to the Brighton Avenue address. After spending about an hour there, the dealer left and drove to meet the confidential source in Merriam. A transmitting and recording device captured their conversation, during which the dealer said to be careful with the fentanyl pill and that he had gotten it from his “grandma,” according to court documents.

After purchase, agents field tested the meth and found that it tested positive. The suspected counterfeit oxycodone pill was sent to a DEA lab for analysis.

DEA agents and investigators obtained a search warrant on the Brighton home and executed it on Nov. 5. They detained Snow and Graham, who were on a couch within arm’s reach of a Glock semi-automatic pistol.

During a search of the home, investigators found about 779 grams of crystal meth and about 527 grams of marijuana, which included packaging weight for both, according to court documents. They also found psychedelic mushrooms, THC concentrate/wax and various pharmaceutical pills, including morphine-sulfate and buspirone-hydrochloride, according to court documents.

Investigators found 19 firearms, six which were reported stolen, and numerous amounts of ammunition as well as the items stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, police.

During questioning, Snow told agents that the home was Graham’s and that she was his girlfriend. He said there was another roommate.

He allegedly admitted there were guns and drugs inside the home, that he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He denied involvement in drug dealings, saying the roommate was the one dealing drugs.

Graham told agents during questioning that she and Snow were in a relationship and that she was pregnant. She had been released from prison on parole months earlier after serving time for a felony burglary charge. She allegedly told investigators that she knew Snow was involved in distributing drugs, but he tried to keep those activities away from her, according to court documents.

She allegedly told agents that the “roommate” only showed up intermittently and she hadn’t seen him recently because she had left Snow, returning two days prior the execution of the search warrant.

A search of law enforcement databases showed Snow had previously been convicted of felonies, including criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intimidation of a witness, according to court documents.