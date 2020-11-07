Kansas City Star Logo
Jackson County jury convicts Kansas City man of rape, sodomy of 5-year-old

A Jackson County jury on Friday convicted a man of statutory rape and sodomy of a child.

Eric McMillon, 44, was convicted of first degree statutory rape and first degree statutory sodomy of a 5-year-old, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 5-year-old victim told her aunt in March 2017 that she was forced to do “adult nasty stuff,” with her aunt’s fiance, according to court documents. She was taken to the hospital and the police were alerted.

According to the probable-cause statement, the incidents happened at the child’s aunt’s house when she was 4 and 5 years old.

The victim was given a forensic interview which confirmed the sexual contact.

McMillon’s sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 18.

