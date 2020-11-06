Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing in Jackson County

A 28-year-old man was charged on Friday with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man in northeast Kansas City, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Trever A. Young of Kansas City is also charged with armed criminal action in the killing of Daniel R. Atkison, 35, who was found by police suffering from stab wounds around 1 p..m, Thursday in the 3700 block of Gardner Avenue.

Atkison was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to court records, a witness identified Young, who lived in a halfway house for former sex offenders and drug offenders. Atkison had been there to pick up his mail with another person. Young was also there and spoke to Atkinson, who did not respond. Young walked up behind Atkison and stabbed him several times in the torso, prosecutors allege.

The witness said he helped Atkison back into the lobby of the halfway house and told Young to leave. The witness said he used a stun gun on Young, who became increasingly agitated.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Young ran westbound on Gardner Avenue. Police later found him beneath the bridge at Interstate 35 and 1st Street. When they arrested him, Young had what appeared to be blood on his clothes and a knife with blood on it inside the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Officers noticed that Young was attempting to burn a Missouri identification card.

Police said Young had been previously convicted of first-degree statutory rape and was currently on parole when the stabbing occurred.