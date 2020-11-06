Man charged with rape that was alleged to have happened at Oak Park Mall in Johnson County

A 60-year-old man has been charged with rape for an assault that took place at the Oak Park Mall in June, according to Johnson County prosecutors.

Thomas Duy is accused of raping the victim on June 20. Duy is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Prosecutors alleged Duy sexually assaulted the woman without consent.

Prosecutors charged Duy on Tuesday for the alleged assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to court records.

The criminal complaint noted that security from the mall and the nearby Target store were listed as witnesses.