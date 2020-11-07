Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in West Bottoms shooting that killed two, injured one

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday for a shooting that killed two people and injured one other near a West Bottoms gas station earlier in the day.

Juan C. Berumen, 27, is charged in Jackson County Circuit court with two counts of 2nd degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, 2nd degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 1500 block of West 12th Street shortly after midnight Friday morning that killed 43-year-old Floyd Freeman Jr. and 37-year-old Margarita Paez.

According to charging documents, surveillance video from a gas station showed a verbal confrontation between several people, including Berumen, shortly after midnight. Berumen was holding a shot gun.

At some point during the argument, prosecutors allege, the video shows Berumen point his gun at Freeman and shoot. Video shows him sweep the gun around firing several times, striking Paez and another person who sustained non-life threatening injuries. The injured man, police said, limped to a white SUV that had several occupants.

Gunshots were then fired from the white SUV, striking Berumen in the leg as it pulled away, court records say. Berumen, and another man at the scene, fired back at at the car.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Freeman’s body and 25 spent shell casings. Berumen and Paez were transported to the hospital in the same car before police arrived, records say.

Berumen is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.