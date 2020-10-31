Crime
Lenexa police investigate Friday night shooting on Interstate 35
Lenexa police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving on Interstate 35 Friday night.
Just after 8:20 p.m. Friday, the Lenexa Police Department posted on Twitter that Northbound I-35 traffic was being diverted to Interstate 435 after a man said he’d been shot by someone on a motorcycle also driving northbound on I-35 near I-435.
The shooting victim, police said, drove home before calling 911. His injuries were not life-threatening.
No suspect information was immediately available.
