Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Lenexa police investigate Friday night shooting on Interstate 35

Lenexa police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving on Interstate 35 Friday night.

Just after 8:20 p.m. Friday, the Lenexa Police Department posted on Twitter that Northbound I-35 traffic was being diverted to Interstate 435 after a man said he’d been shot by someone on a motorcycle also driving northbound on I-35 near I-435.

The shooting victim, police said, drove home before calling 911. His injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service