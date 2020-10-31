Lenexa police investigate Friday night shooting on Interstate 35

Lenexa police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving on Interstate 35 Friday night.

Just after 8:20 p.m. Friday, the Lenexa Police Department posted on Twitter that Northbound I-35 traffic was being diverted to Interstate 435 after a man said he’d been shot by someone on a motorcycle also driving northbound on I-35 near I-435.

We are investigating a shooting that took place on NB I-35 hwy, near I-435. Adult male driver was shot by someone on a motorcycle also on NB I-35. Victim drove home where 911 was called. NB I-35 is being diverted to I-435 as we investigate. No other suspect info at this time. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) October 31, 2020

The shooting victim, police said, drove home before calling 911. His injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

