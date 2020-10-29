Woman found fatally shot Wednesday night inside home in Kansas City, Kansas

A woman was found fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting scene in the 1700 block of Short Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, police department.

There, police found a woman who had been fatally shot.

The victim was in her late 30s, Chartrand said. Police have not yet released her name.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The homicide marked the 47th this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. The city recorded 37 homicides in 2019.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.