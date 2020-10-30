Brother, sister face federal armed-robbery charges, second man fatally shot by police

A brother and sister were charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City on Friday with armed robbery for holding up two pizza-delivery drivers, after a third person allegedly involved in one of the crimes was killed last week in a shootout with Kansas City police.

Samuel M. David, 18, and his sister, Rochelle E. David, 22, both of Kansas City, were charged in a six-count criminal complaint with armed robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, kidnapping and carjacking. Samuel David faces additional charges of armed robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to federal prosecutors.

The man involved in one of the robberies, Ennice Ross Jr., 26, was fatally shot by police on Oct. 23 during a felony traffic stop at Admiral Road and Tracy Avenue.

Before the shooting, investigators were in the area looking for Rochelle David, who lived in the apartment building where one of the robberies occurred. The three were inside of the vehicle that police had pulled over.

According to court records, Samuel David robbed two pizza-delivery drivers at gunpoint. His sister, Rochelle David, was involved in the second robbery that led to the carjacking and kidnapping.

The first robbery occurred on Oct. 18 when a Domino’s Pizza worker was robbed at gunpoint by two men outside an apartment building at 4124 NE Davidson Road in Kansas City. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at him and the other man punched the victim twice in the face, according to federal prosecutors.

The men fled into an apartment building with cash and pizza from the victim, according to court records.

The second robbery happened the next day, on Oct. 19, when a Pizza Hut driver was robbed at gunpoint outside an apartment building at 4114 NE Davidson Road in Kansas City.

The victim told investigators that one of the men had a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. The robbers demanded money and ordered the victim to get into the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

They made the victim drive them to a nearby gas station where there was an ATM. When they were unable to get cash from the ATM, one of the robbers stabbed the victim in hand. They ordered the victim to their residence to get more cash.

When the men arrived at the victim’s residence, one of them stayed with the parents who were in the living room and the other went with the victim’ into his room.

The men left with a small safe from the victim.

Ross, who was a suspect in the killing of 47-year-old Shermaine Taylor, was fatally shot by police four days later.

Prosecutors said Ross had a teardrop tattoo on his face and fit the description of one of the robbery suspects.