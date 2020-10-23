Kansas City police fatally shoot suspect; Missouri Highway Patrol investigating

An updated story can be found here: Kansas City police officer fatally shoots suspect after gunfire exchange following traffic stop

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspect was fatally shot by Kansas City police officers Friday afternoon just east of downtown.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Sgt. Andy Bell of the highway patrol said Kansas City police made a traffic stop. Several persons inside the vehicle compiled with instructions to exit the vehicle but one man remained inside and brandished a handgun, Bell said.

Bell said the gunman opened fire, missing the officers but striking a police squad car. Four officers returned fire and struck the gunman, Bell said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will be investigating the shooting, said Becchina, who also said the officers involved in the shooting would be placed on routine administrative leave.

