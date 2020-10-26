Man killed after allegedly firing upon KC police was suspect in homicide days earlier

The man killed after he allegedly fired upon Kansas City police during a felony traffic stop on Friday was a suspect in the killing of 47-year-old Shermaine Taylor two days earlier, Police say.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified 26-year-old Ennice Ross Jr. as the homicide suspect who was killed in the officer-involved shooting Friday.

Ross was a suspect in the killing of Taylor whose body was found in a dark, secluded alleyway near Woodland Avenue and The Paseo by a woman leaving for work about 7 a.m. Wednesday, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police have submitted the homicide case to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and hope that it would be cleared, Jackson said Monday. Police do not have a time frame as to when the case will be returned.

Meanwhile the investigation into the death of Ross continues, said Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

There were no new updates. Investigators were taking a slow, methodological approach and had no specific time frame as to when they would complete their investigation, Bell said.

Ross died after he allegedly fired upon officers during a felony traffic stop Friday afternoon just east of downtown Kansas City. The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue.

The driver and several others complied with officers orders to exit the vehicle, but Ross remained inside and refused to obey officers demands to exit the vehicle.

Ross allegedly pointed a handgun at officers and started firing, striking a police car. Four officers returned fire, striking Ross. Emergency workers took him to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not said how Ross had been connected to Taylor’s killing.

