Police ask for help in finding endangered woman last seen Saturday in south KC

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 42-year-old woman they consider in danger.

Samantha Owens was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of East 96th Street in south Kansas City. She has a medical condition that requires medicine and continued care, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Owens was described by police as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 250 pounds and stands at 5-foot-2. She has two tattoos on her right wrist: one of a star with a rainbow and the other of a Volkswagen Beetle outline.

Police asked anyone with information about Owens’ whereabouts to call 911 or the missing persons section at 816-234-5136.

