Jackson County Health Department reports likely COVID-19 exposures at 3 area churches

Coronavirus cases have been reported at three churches in Jackson County, health department officials said.

According to the Jackson County Health Department’s coronavirus exposure tracker, those who attended small prayer groups and the youth group at Lifegate Church in Independence between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 may have been exposed.

Five people at the church have tested positive for COVID-19, and it’s possible that about 40 people were exposed, according to the department. The main Sunday service, however, was not believed to be a source of exposure. The health department has asked those who were potentially exposed to self-isolate until Nov. 18.

The department also asked anyone who attended one of the Lifegate events to get tested or call the health department with further questions at 816-404-6416.

Staff at Connection Point Church in Raytown may have been exposed to COVID-19 on the weekdays between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, health officials said. Seven people have tested positive and the health department believes between 10 and 20 people may have had exposure.

Staff at Connection Point Church in Lee’s Summit were also exposed to COVID-19 on the weekdays between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, according to the county. Seven people have tested positive and the health department believes between 10 and 20 people may have also been exposed.

Anyone who might have come in contact with the virus at either Connection Point Church location is asked by the health department to self-isolate until Nov. 10.

The health department said that anyone who tests positive after having any exposure at one of the churches should contact them.

As of Sunday, 123 residents have died of COVID-19 in Jackson County, excluding those who lived within the Kansas City city limits where 195 residents have died.

Across Missouri, 169,495 residents have been infected as of Sunday, including 2,805 who have died. Within the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate has been about 11%.

When it last released data Friday, Kansas reported 76,230 infections and 975 deaths. The positive test rate was about 8%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 8.6 million people, killing more than 225,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.