Kansas woman charged after alleged kidnapping, police chase through Johnson County

A 42-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old before leading police on a high speed chase was charged Friday in Wyandotte County District Court.

Carol Lynn Loving of LaCynge, Kansas, is charged with theft, aggravated endangerment of a child and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.

Her charges stem from a 30-minute long police chase Thursday that began in Kansas City, Kansas, and finished in Miami County.

Police were called just after 11:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Court because a 2-year-old boy was kidnapped, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

When police identified the Dodge Charger Loving was driving as the suspect vehicle, police said, Loving fled the area and headed south through Johnson County, at times reaching speeds over 100 mph.

In charging documents, prosecutors allege that Loving stole the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit and eventually stopped the fleeing vehicle using a tire deflating devices near 247th Street and U.S. Highway 69, Chartrand said.

When the car was stopped, police said, Loving was arrested and the child, who was uninjured, was returned to his family.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 916-474-8477.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.

