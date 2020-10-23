Kansas City police officer shoots person; Missouri Highway Patrol investigating

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigation a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday afternoon just east of downtown. The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. The wounded person has been taken to a hospital. No officers were injured. syang@kcstar.com

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kansas City police officer shot a person a Friday afternoon just east of downtown, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

An officer shot one person and that person was being taken to a hospital, Becchina said. No officers were injured.

One witness told The Star that the officer fired six times at the person.

Further details regarding the shooting were referred to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which will be investigating the shooting, Becchina said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.