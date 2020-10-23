Local
Kansas City police officer shoots person; Missouri Highway Patrol investigating
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kansas City police officer shot a person a Friday afternoon just east of downtown, a police spokesman said.
The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
An officer shot one person and that person was being taken to a hospital, Becchina said. No officers were injured.
One witness told The Star that the officer fired six times at the person.
Further details regarding the shooting were referred to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which will be investigating the shooting, Becchina said.
Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.
To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments