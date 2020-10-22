Woman in custody after child kidnapping leads to high-speed chase through Johnson County

Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas and lead police on a high speed chase that ended in Miami County Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.

The woman allegedly kidnapped the boy around 11:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North 26th Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

She fled the area in a Dodge Charger and headed south through Johnson County, at times reaching speeds over 100 mph, according to scanner traffic captured by Broadcastify.com.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit and eventually stopped the fleeing vehicle using a tire deflating devices near 247th Street and U.S. 69, Chartrand said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The child is safe, she said. The woman was taken into custody.

It was not immediately known the circumstances around the kidnapping and whether the woman knew the child.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.