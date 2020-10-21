Homeless man stole 22 guns in burglary at Overland Park pawnshop, feds say

A homeless man was indicted Wednesday for stealing 22 firearms from an Overland Park pawnshop, according to federal prosecutors.

Darrin Taylor, 54, who officials described as homeless and living in Overland Park, allegedly took the guns in September during a burglary at Penguin Pawn & Gun at 10229 W. 75th St., U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

Taylor was charged with one count of theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Employees of the pawnshop told investigators the suspect entered through a shattered glass window in the business next door. He made several holes in the drywall between the businesses, giving him access to the pawnshop, according to charging documents.

A hammer recovered from the scene was connected to Taylor, court records show. Investigators also said he appeared to match the description of the suspect seen on surveillance video.

In an interview with investigators, Taylor said he recently walked by the pawnshop and saw the broken window, but did not remember going inside, according to charging documents.

“If you said I did the crime, I might have took them and sat them somewhere and don’t even remember the crime,” Taylor said before speculating he may have put them under a bridge, according to court records.

If convicted, Taylor could face up to 10 years in prison.