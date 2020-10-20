Independence man charged in fatal shooting in south KC McDonald’s parking lot

Prosecutors have charged an Independence man in Monday’s fatal shooting outside a south Kansas City fast food restaurant.

Kenny T. Moore, 28, was charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of an action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to 110th Street and Hickman Mills Drive on a reported shooting around 11:05 a.m. Monday. Several vehicles in the McDonald’s parking lot were damaged. Officers found the victim, Rickey Arrington, 35, in a blue Toyota Corolla with 12 bullet holes in the driver’s side.

Arrington died of gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Video of the parking lot showed Moore, with a gun in his hand, approach Arrington’s vehicle when Arrington started to reverse and Moore allegedly fired at the car, according to court documents. He then ran to a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee seen earlier on video appearing to look at Arrington’s vehicle and fled.

Police later found the vehicle wrecked near the 8700 block of Prospect Avenue, where witnesses said they saw two men flee and toss guns into the woods.

When Moore was interviewed by detectives, he told them he was not at the McDonald’s and asked for a lawyer.

The video of the shooting, according to court documents, shows Moore in the same clothes he wore at the time of his arrest.