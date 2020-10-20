Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. to an area hospital where a shooting victim had been taken, Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, said in an email late Monday.

The victim, who police said is about 20 years old, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was likely shot in the 2100 block of Ruby Avenue, where police said a crime scene was located.

No suspect was in custody as of Monday night. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- 8477.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.