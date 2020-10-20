Kansas City Star Logo
Serious injury crash involved two semis closes southbound I-435 in Lenexa

A multi-vehicle crash involving two semis will keep southbound Interstate 435 in Lenexa closed for much of Tuesday morning’s rush hour, a Kansas Highway Patrol spokeswoman said.

One person was seriously injured in the crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. along southbound I-435 just past 87th Street Parkway, according to Technical Trooper Tiffany Bush, a spokeswoman for the highway patrol.

The crash occurred as a passenger car slowed for an incident that Lenexa police were working on the side of the road, Bush said.

A semi struck the rear of the car, which forced the car into another semi.

The highway has been closed for several hours and it is expected to remain closed about another two hours while crews work to clear up debris from the wreck, Bush said about 7:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

