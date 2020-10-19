KC skies to be cloudy Tuesday as roller coaster temperatures continue this week

Kansas City’s in for more temperature swings this week, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The clouds will hang around on Tuesday.

“There might be a few sprinkles, perhaps a couple of light showers around — it won’t amount to much,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

The temperature will be below average at 45 to 50 degrees.

“Then we start to warm up,” Lauria said. “As a matter of fact by Thursday we get up to 83 degrees before we go down the roller coaster to 49 on Friday. This is just kind of an incredible weather pattern, a lot of big changes.”

The weekend will be chilly with highs in the 40s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.