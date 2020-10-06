After possible road rage shooting, police engage in standoff outside Kansas City home

Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff outside a home after a road rage incident on Interstate 435.

Police were called to I-435 and Bannister Road just around noon after shots were fired, said Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

A driver told officers he was “involved in a road rage disturbance” on the interstate, heard a shot fired at his vehicle and later saw a bullet hole in his car.

The driver gave a description of the other vehicle to police who followed it to a home in the 2200 block of East 70th Street, Becchina said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Several people left the car and ran inside the home.

Then, Becchina said, officers surrounded the home and called a standoff. A few people left the home and were arrested, including at least one person of interest.

The standoff ended around 3 p.m. after officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home.

Becchina said the investigation into the aggravated assault will continue.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER