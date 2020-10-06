Kansas City Star Logo
After possible road rage shooting, police engage in standoff outside Kansas City home

Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff outside a home after a road rage incident on Interstate 435.

Police were called to I-435 and Bannister Road just around noon after shots were fired, said Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

A driver told officers he was “involved in a road rage disturbance” on the interstate, heard a shot fired at his vehicle and later saw a bullet hole in his car.

The driver gave a description of the other vehicle to police who followed it to a home in the 2200 block of East 70th Street, Becchina said.

Several people left the car and ran inside the home.

Then, Becchina said, officers surrounded the home and called a standoff. A few people left the home and were arrested, including at least one person of interest.

The standoff ended around 3 p.m. after officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home.

Becchina said the investigation into the aggravated assault will continue.

