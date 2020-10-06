Kansas City Star Logo
Multiple Kansas City streets closed for suspicious package. Police found bag of clothes

This story has been updated.

A suspicious package found Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City only contained clothes, but it prompted police to close several while they investigated it, said Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City police spokesman.

A caller to 911 reported the suspicious package near the T-Mobile Center in the Power & Light District, Jackson said.

Police closed several streets in the area, including blocking off Grand Boulevard between Truman Road and 13th Streets, while they investigated.

An officer in a protection suit was seen walking down Grand toward the package.

Once police determined it was only a bag of clothes, they cleared the area and reopened the streets, Jackson said.

Several officers were on the scene around 1:40 p.m. Less than an hour later, Jackson said the streets would reopen shortly.

