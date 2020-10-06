Multiple Kansas City streets closed for suspicious package. Police found bag of clothes

This story has been updated.

A suspicious package found Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City only contained clothes, but it prompted police to close several while they investigated it, said Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City police spokesman.

A caller to 911 reported the suspicious package near the T-Mobile Center in the Power & Light District, Jackson said.

Police closed several streets in the area, including blocking off Grand Boulevard between Truman Road and 13th Streets, while they investigated.

An officer in a protection suit was seen walking down Grand toward the package.

Once police determined it was only a bag of clothes, they cleared the area and reopened the streets, Jackson said.

Several officers were on the scene around 1:40 p.m. Less than an hour later, Jackson said the streets would reopen shortly.

Suspicious package near Truman Road and Grand by Sprint Center. Bomb and Arson Unit investigated and found only clothes inside. Intersection will reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/ivOObjlz3q — kcpolice (@kcpolice) October 6, 2020