Crime

Man critically injured in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting Monday night, police say

UPDATE: The man died from his injuries, police said.

Police were investigating a shooting late Monday that critically injured a man in Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a release Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stine Avenue, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim, a man in his mid-20s, outside of a house. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Tomasic said.

No suspect information was available.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

The shooting remains under investigation by the police department’s major case unit. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

