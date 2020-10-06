Crime
Man critically injured in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting Monday night, police say
UPDATE: The man died from his injuries, police said.
Police were investigating a shooting late Monday that critically injured a man in Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a release Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stine Avenue, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Arriving officers found the victim, a man in his mid-20s, outside of a house. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Tomasic said.
No suspect information was available.
The shooting remains under investigation by the police department’s major case unit. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.
To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.
