Person arrested after allegedly making threat aimed at Kansas City area high school

Police have arrested a person suspected of making a threat of violence aimed at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, according to school administration.

“Earlier this evening we learned there was a threat of violence against our school community,” Blue Valley Northwest principal Amy Pressly wrote in an email Sunday night addressed to Husky families. “We immediately notified local authorities to determine the credibility of the threat. We were informed tonight by police that a suspect is in custody.”

The school, located at 13260 Switzer Road, was cooperating with the Overland Park Police Department’s investigation, she wrote.

“On Monday, you will see extra police presence on campus to ensure our students, staff and families fee safe,” Pressly wrote. “Thank you to those who shared concerns about what they saw or heard. We are a close community with many trusted relationships. It is because of these relationships that we were aware of the threat and able to ensure the safety of our school family.”

A spokeswoman for the Blue Valley School District referred further questions to the Overland Park Police Department.

