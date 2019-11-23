1 in custody after vehicle strikes Lenexa officer, crashes after chase, police say

A driver who allegedly struck a patrol officer with his vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a chase in Johnson County was taken into custody after crashing, according to a statement from police.

The incident started around 2:15 p.m. Lenexa police said in a statement that an officer was called to investigate a report of “a suspicious vehicle” in the area of Pflumm Road and Pflumm Circle.

At some point while police were investigating, the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala rammed into the officer’s parked patrol car and also struck the officer, police said.

The Lenexa Police Department said its officer shot at the driver, who fled the scene.

Shawnee police officers soon located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but it continued to flee, the statement said.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light as it traveled east through the intersection at Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road in Shawnee, an online crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol stated. The vehicle struck a Ford Explorer, which was pushed into a Chrysler Town & Country van.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified by the highway patrol as a 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The Lenexa police officer who was hit did not have serious injuries, police added.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Team.

The Shawnee Police Department, the Olathe Police Department’s Mobile Command Center and the Kansas Highway Patrol also responded. Police remained at both the scene of the shooting and crash Saturday night.

Press release regarding todays officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/JjwDY4MuJr — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) November 24, 2019

